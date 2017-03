Dec 9 A Javier Hernandez strike gave Bayer Leverkusen a 1-1 draw against Group E winners Barcelona but it was not enough for them to reach the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

In-form Hernandez netted his 12th goal in 11 games just three minutes after Lionel Messi had given a weakened Barca side the lead after 20 minutes.

Leverkusen were guilty of missing several good openings in the second half especially by Hakan Calhanoglu when a win would have seen them qualify for the next round.

However, the draw meant they finished third in Group E level on six points with Roma, who drew 0-0 with BATE Borisov, but eliminated due to a poorer head to head record. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona; Editing by Rex Gowar)