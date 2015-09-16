LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Sept 16 Hakan Calhanoglu struck twice as Bayer Leverkusen crushed BATE Borisov 4-1 in their Champions League Group E opener on Wednesday, with newcomer Javier Hernandez also on target in their confidence-boosting win.

Nicknamed 'Chicharito' (Little Pea), the diminutive Mexico striker, who joined from Manchester United last month to replace Son Heung-min who left for Tottenham Hotspur, scored the Germans' third goal, sliding his low shot under keeper Sergei Chernik.

Admir Mehmedi and Calhanoglu had earlier scored for Leverkusen either side of Nemanja Milunovic' equaliser before Calhanoglu scored from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.

Leverkusen are top of Group E on three points with Barcelona and AS Roma drawing 1-1 in the other group match.

