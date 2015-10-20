LEVERKUSEN Oct 20 Bayer Leverkusen squandered a two-goal lead but scored twice in the final minutes to rescue a 4-4 draw against AS Roma in their entertaining Champions League Group E match on Tuesday.

Mexico forward Javier Hernandez struck twice for the hosts, including a fourth minute penalty as Leverkusen looked to be cruising to victory and the Italians suffering a horror start.

But De Rossi, who also scored on Saturday to mark his 500th appearance for the club in their 3-1 win over Empoli, twice caught the defence napping to level.

Bosnian Miralem Pjanic curled in a free kick in the 54th to put them ahead and substitute Iago Falque thought he had won it for the Italians before goals from Kevin Kampl in the 84th and Admir Mehmedi in the 86th drew the hosts level.

Leverkusen remain second on four points with Roma bottom on two. Barcelona are top on seven after beating BATE Borisov. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Clare Lovell)