By Karolos Grohmann
| LEVERKUSEN, Germany
LEVERKUSEN, Germany Oct 18 Experienced
midfielder Michael Ballack will be in Bayer Leverkusen's
starting lineup against Valencia when the sides meet in
Champions League Group E, the German club's coach Robin Dutt
said on Tuesday.
Leverkusen need victory on Wednesday to take control of
second place in the group and end a seven-match losing streak
against Spanish teams.
"Experience is important in a Champions League game if the
players are fit," Dutt told a news conference.
Asked whether Ballack, who has not started regularly in the
league this season, was fit, the coach said with a smile: "He
gives the impression of being very fresh."
Dutt has chosen to alternate between Simon Rolfes and the
35-year-old this season but Ballack has featured in both
Champions League games and has scored the win over Racing Genk
of Belgium.
Leverkusen are second in the group on three points behind
Chelsea on four, with Valencia a point behind on two and Genk on
one.
Former Germany captain Ballack, who lost the 2002 Champions
League final with Leverkusen and the 2008 final with Chelsea,
has also had experience in the competition playing for Bayern
Munich.
Dutt said the match felt like a final for his team as they
seek to clinch second spot and a place in the knockout stage.
"For us this game has the character of a final. If we do not
win at home against Valencia then we need to go and win against
them in Valencia," Dutt said.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)