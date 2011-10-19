Leverkusen Oct 19 Bayer Leverkusen scored twice
in four minutes to beat Valencia 2-1 in the Champions League on
Wednesday and tighten their hold on second spot in Group E.
Valencia led at the interval with a goal by Jonas but Andre
Schuerrle levelled with a thundering drive in the 52nd minute
and Sidney Sam snatched the winner in the 56th to secure
Leverkusen's first win over a Spanish side in the last eight
attempts.
The result leaves the 2002 Champions League finalists in
second spot on six points, one behind leaders Chelsea who
crushed Belgium's Racing Genk.
Valencia, who had dominated in the first half and have only
themselves to blame for not having led by more goals, are third
on two points.
