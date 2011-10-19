Leverkusen Oct 19 Bayer Leverkusen scored twice in four minutes to beat Valencia 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday and tighten their hold on second spot in Group E.

Valencia led at the interval with a goal by Jonas but Andre Schuerrle levelled with a thundering drive in the 52nd minute and Sidney Sam snatched the winner in the 56th to secure Leverkusen's first win over a Spanish side in the last eight attempts.

The result leaves the 2002 Champions League finalists in second spot on six points, one behind leaders Chelsea who crushed Belgium's Racing Genk.

Valencia, who had dominated in the first half and have only themselves to blame for not having led by more goals, are third on two points.

