LEVERKUSEN, Germany Oct 23 Stefan Kiessling put the furore of his "phantom goal" behind him by scoring twice and also winning a penalty in Bayer Leverkusen's 4-0 Champions League rout of Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

The forward headed Leverkusen ahead on 22 minutes and Simon Rolfes added a penalty early in the second half, his third goal in as many matches in the group stage, after Kiessling had been fouled.

Sidney Sam, top scorer in the Bundesliga this season, added a third and Kiessling pounced from close range as dominant Leverkusen leapfrogged the Ukraine side into second place in Group A on six points, one behind Manchester United.

Kiessling made headlines on Friday when he scored a "phantom goal" against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, his second-half header allowed to stand after everyone missed that it had gone in through the side netting.

