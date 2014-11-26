* Substitute Ocampos scores winner

* Leverkusen make it two defeats to Monaco (Updates with quotes, details)

LEVERKUSEN, Germany Nov 26 Monaco stunned Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 with a late goal against the run of play from substitute Lucas Ocampos on Wednesday to revive their Champions League qualifying hopes and scupper the Germans' plans to top Group C with a game to spare.

Ocampos had been on for only two minutes when he sneaked into the box in the 72nd to slide the ball home after the Germans, who had won their previous three group games, had dominated but were again frustrated by defensive Monaco.

"The key was that we had very good pressing," Monaco's Dimitar Berbatov, who played for five seasons at Leverkusen, told reporters.

"We wanted to hold the first half. In the second half they got a bit tired and then we looked for the chance to score this one goal. You have to be clever, take that chance, score and win."

Leverkusen, who have now lost twice to Monaco, had already qualified for the Round of 16 without kicking a ball after Zenit St Petersburg beat Benfica 1-0 earlier.

The Germans were eager to top the group to make sure they avoided the many European heavyweights in the knockout stage.

Instead the result left them top on nine points with Monaco on eight and Zenit on seven going into the last matchday, when Monaco play the Russians and need only a draw to go through.

"I am hugely disappointed," said Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt. "They shot twice in two games on our goal and they won both games 1-0."

"We worked for 90 minutes, we outplayed them and then with this lucky punch they go and win it."

Leverkusen had possession but no space with every Monaco player apart from Berbatov, deep in their own half.

Just as in their 1-0 defeat in Monte Carlo in September, Leverkusen had the chances but Monaco provided the killer finish.

Lars Bender had the hosts' biggest chance but was unlucky to see his superb volley bounce off the crossbar in the 26th minute.

The French league team, who have conceded one goal in five games, played their tight game, leaving few spaces for the Leverkusen to unfold their quick-punching counter attacks.

Leverkusen should have done better when substitute Josip Drmic fired wide from close range and with the Germans gradually finding more space, Monaco hit against the run of play.

Berbatov sent Nabil Dirar down the right, who crossed into the box with Ocampos timing his run perfectly for the winner that sets up a nail-biting group finale. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)