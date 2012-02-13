By Karolos Grohmann
| LEVERKUSEN, Germany
LEVERKUSEN, Germany Feb 13 Barcelona are
ready to bounce back from a shock league defeat on Saturday when
they taken on Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their
Champions League round-of-16 clash on Tuesday.
Barcelona travel to Germany smarting from only their second
La Liga defeat of the campaign after they crashed to a 3-2
reverse at Osasuna on Saturday that left them 10 points behind
leaders Real Madrid.
The Spanish, European, and world champions initially seemed
to suffer from the sub-zero temperatures in Pamplona and some
uncharacteristic defensive lapses left them two goals down at
halftime in a domestic league match for the first time since Pep
Guardiola took over as coach in 2008.
They managed to lift their game for the second half and
Guardiola, who rested Spain midfielders Xavi and Andres Iniesta
and introduced their international team mate Cesc Fabregas only
in the second half, said he wanted more of the same on Tuesday.
"We are travelling to Europe to defend our title as
champions," Guardiola told a news conference.
"Our performance in the second half was the path we need to
follow to defend a Champions League," the former Barca and Spain
midfielder added.
Sergio Busquets missed out in Pamplona after sustaining a
deep gash to his leg the previous weekend and if he does not
return in time his holding midfield role will likely be taken by
Javier Mascherano.
"It was a painful defeat," said Iniesta of the Osasuna
result. "We reacted in the second half but it wasn't enough and
now we have to see things through to the end and prepare for the
Champions League game."
BALLACK INJURY
Leverkusen, who lost to champions Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in
the Bundesliga on Saturday, will be missing their most
experienced player, Michael Ballack, after he pulled a muscle
during training on Sunday.
The 35-year-old was not certain he would start anyway after
having been reduced to a substitute in the last few games, with
club boss Wolfgang Holzhaeuser saying the former German captain
had failed to deliver since joining in 2010.
Ballack is set to leave at the end of the season and his
absence on Tuesday could prove crucial for his club.
Coach Robin Dutt will have defender Michal Kadlec back after
his league suspension and is hoping the team's desire to do well
in the top European competition was strong.
Right back Danny da Costa also looks also fit to play after
injuring himself in training on Sunday following a clash with a
team mate.
"Confidence is there, on how the team works. There is
passion," said Dutt, whose team - last season's runners-up - are
sixth in the league 15 points off the top.
"But for that last touch everyone needs to work harder. We
need to work harder up front, all of us. We won't have many
chances against them," Dutt said.
Defender Daniel Schwaab said: "It is a highlight for us to
be playing the best team in the world. Some top players were
rested at the weekend but I assume they will all be back against
us as they throw all their weight into this competition."
Probable teams:
Bayer Leverkusen: 23-Bernd Leno; 14-Vedran Corluka, 2-Daniel
Schwaab, 5-Manuel Friedrich, 24-Michal Kadlec; 3-Stefan
Reinartz, 27-Gonzalo Castro, 6-Simon Rolfes, 8-Lars Bender,
9-Andre Schuerrle; 11-Stefan Kiessling.
Barcelona: 1-Victor Valdes; 2-Daniel Alves, 5-Carles Puyol,
3-Gerard Pique, 22-Eric Abidal; 6-Xavi, 14-Javier Mascherano,
8-Andres Iniesta; 9-Alexis Sanchez, 10-Lionel Messi, 4-Cesc
Fabregas.
