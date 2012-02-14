BERLIN Feb 14 Two goals from Chile forward Alexis Sanchez helped Barcelona to a 3-1 first-leg win at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday that put the holders firmly in the driving seat in their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Barca, who are now unbeaten in 13 Champions League games and have scored in 28 consecutive matches in the competition, grabbed the lead in the 41st minute after a brilliant left-footed flick by Lionel Messi sent Sanchez racing through on goal.

The hosts levelled after 52 minutes when Michal Kadlec climbed high at the far post to nod in a cross from Vedran Corluka but Cesc Fabregas sent Sanchez charging clear again before he rounded the keeper to score in the 55th.

Messi then converted a right-wing cross for the third goal in the 88th minute as Barca avenged their 2001 defeat by Leverkusen, the last German club to beat them. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)