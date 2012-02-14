* Bayer Leverkusen beaten 3-1 at home
* Two goals for Sanchez, one by Messi
LEVERKUSEN, Germany Feb 14 Two goals by
Alexis Sanchez - his first in the Champions League - led
Barcelona to a 3-1 first-leg win at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday
to put the holders in the driving seat in their round of 16 tie.
Barca, who are now unbeaten in 13 Champions League games and
have scored in 28 consecutive matches in the competition, are
trying to lift the trophy for the third time in four years.
While Chile forward Alexis struck twice, it was Lionel Messi
who once again stole the show with another sublime exhibition of
ball skills capped by a late third goal from the World Player of
the Year.
"We are very satisfied with the result because scoring three
goals away is very important," said Barca coach Pep Guardiola.
The visitors grabbed the lead in the 41st minute after a
brilliant left-footed flick by Messi sent Alexis racing through
on goal.
Michal Kadlec equalised in the 52nd minute but the
23-year-old Chilean made it 2-1 three minutes later.
Messi completed the win, starting an 88th-minute move that
also involved Dani Alves and finishing it with a volley at the
far post as Barca avenged their 2001 defeat by Leverkusen, the
last German club to beat them.
Asked whether he was planning to rest Messi, who has now
scored a remarkable 25 goals in his last 24 Champions League
matches, Guardiola replied: "Why? People want to see players
like him.
"His life is football. He doesn't care. He's just happy when
he plays. For us it's very important when he plays."
HARD WORK
Leverkusen, without injured playmaker Michael Ballack, knew
they would have to work hard and chase the Spaniards for the
ball and with 80 percent possession in the first half Barca set
the tone.
The Germans managed to keep the scoring chances to a minimum
until Messi lifted the ball over Leverkusen's back line and
Alexis ran on to beat keeper Bernd Leno.
Leverkusen perked up in the second half and Kadlec gave them
hope when he climbed high to head in at the far post after right
back Vedran Corluka crossed from the byline.
Alexis then scored from a tight angle after dribbling round
Leno before Gonzalo Castro's low drive was expertly tipped on to
the post by Barca keeper Victor Valdes who followed up by
stopping a diving header from Stefan Kiessling.
"Our defensive operation was good in the first half but we
also had too much respect for Barca and were afraid," said
Leverkusen coach Robin Dutt.
"In the second half it was completely different and we made
it uncomfortable for them at times."
Leverkusen tried hard to force a second equaliser that would
have kept the tie alive for the return leg in Spain on March 7
but Argentina forward Messi, who hit the woodwork earlier, put
the game beyond the home team with two minutes left.
"I think it is finished now," said former Manchester City
and Tottenham Hotspur defender Corluka.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)