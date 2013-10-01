BERLIN Oct 1 Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Lars Bender is racing to be fit for the Champions League game against Spain's Real Sociedad on Wednesday after picking up an ankle injury, coach Sami Hyypia said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Germany international sustained a knock on the ankle in the 2-0 Bundesliga win over Hanover 96 on Saturday.

Leverkusen have made a strong start in the league but lost their opening European Group game 4-2 at Manchester United.

"We will wait until tomorrow's warmup (in the morning) to see if Lars is good to play," Hyypia told reporters.

"Today he did not train with the team but did an individual session. We have to see how his injury reacts to know where we stand."

Hyypia's team, runners-up in the competition in 2002, is third in the Bundesliga, behind Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. They have won their last nine home games.

"That means we are brimming with confidence ahead of this game. We have played well at home so far so we just have to do it again tomorrow," said the Finn.

Their last appearance in the competition two seasons ago ended in the group stage.

"Now we have a home game which we have to win if we are to have any chance of advancing," said Hyypia, who welcomed Jens Hegeler and Gonzalo Castro back to training on Tuesday after injury breaks.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)