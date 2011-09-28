LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Sept 28 Michael Ballack
scored in injury time to give Bayer Leverkusen a 2-0 victory
over Racing Genk in a Champions League Group E match on
Wednesday.
Germany midfielder Lars Bender had scored from long range to
put Leverkusen ahead in the 30th minute after they had wasted a
handful of chances.
Bender beat goalkeeper Laszlo Koteles with a blast from a
difficult angle on the right that went inside the far post.
Leverkusen, getting their first win in the Champions League
since their last appearance in 2005, had lost three straight
matches, including a 3-0 drubbing to Bayern Munich in the
Bundesliga on Saturday.
