LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Sept 28 Michael Ballack scored in injury time to give Bayer Leverkusen a 2-0 victory over Racing Genk in a Champions League Group E match on Wednesday.

Germany midfielder Lars Bender had scored from long range to put Leverkusen ahead in the 30th minute after they had wasted a handful of chances.

Bender beat goalkeeper Laszlo Koteles with a blast from a difficult angle on the right that went inside the far post.

Leverkusen, getting their first win in the Champions League since their last appearance in 2005, had lost three straight matches, including a 3-0 drubbing to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

