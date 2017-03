LEVERKUSEN, Germany Feb 25 Bayer Leverkusen beat last season's runners-up Atletico Madrid 1-0 in their Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday courtesy of a superb Hakan Calhanoglu goal.

The Turkey international fired in the 57th-minute winner to set Leverkusen, who are struggling for form in the Bundesliga, on the way to their first ever win at this stage of the competition.

For Atletico, who were left with 10 men when Tiago was sent off following a second booking in the 76th minute, it was only their second loss in a Champions League away game since September 2013.

The Spanish champions will also be missing key defender Diego Godin for the return leg after the Uruguayan was booked and will be suspended in Madrid. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)