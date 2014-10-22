LEVERKUSEN Oct 22 Bayer Leverkusen beat Zenit St Petersburg 2-0 in their Champions League Group C match on Wednesday with both goals coming from their defenders as they snapped the Russians' 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Fullback Giulio Donati put the Germans ahead in the 58th minute with a low drive and substitute Kyriakos Papadopoulos, a central defender, headed in another five minutes later after their forwards had repeatedly failed to crack open a disciplined Russian backline.

Leverkusen, who had Wendell sent off with a second booking late in the game, bounced back after three straight draws in all competitions to move up to six points in Group C.

Zenit, who had beaten Leverkusen 4-1 on their last visit to Germany for the UEFA Cup six years ago, had only a trickle of chances themselves, conceding their first goals in the Champions League this season.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)