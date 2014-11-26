LEVERKUSEN, Germany Nov 26 Monaco stunned Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 with a goal against the run of play from substitute Lucas Ocampos on Wednesday to revive their Champions League qualifying hopes and scupper the Germans' plans to top Group C with a game to spare.

Ocampos had been on for only two minutes when he sneaked into the box in the 72nd to slide the ball home after the Germans, who had won their previous three group games, dominated the game but were again frustrated by defensive Monaco.

Leverkusen, who have now lost twice to Monaco in the group, had already qualified for the Round of 16 without kicking a ball after Zenit St Petersburg beat Benfica 1-0 earlier.

The Germans were eager to top the group with a win to make sure they avoided the many European heavyweights in the knockout stage. The result left them on top on nine points with Monaco on eight and Zenit on seven going into the last matchday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)