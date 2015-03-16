MADRID, March 16 Bayer Leverkusen will not be intimidated by the baying home fans at Atletico Madrid's stadium and will try to feed off the atmosphere to gain extra motivation, coach Roger Schmidt said on Monday.

Leverkusen take a 1-0 lead into Tuesday's Champions League last 16, second leg at the 55,000-capacity Calderon, where Atletico have won 20 of their last 22 European matches.

Their only defeat was a 2-0 reverse to Rubin Kazan in the Europa League last 32 in February 2013 and their home form helped them reach the final of Europe's elite club competition last season.

Atletico lost 4-1 to city rivals Real after extra time and falling at the final hurdle is a fate they share with Leverkusen who were beaten 2-1 by Real in the 2002 final.

"We are not worried about the atmosphere," Schmidt told a news conference.

"It is rather something we find exciting, a big challenge," added the 48-year-old.

"With this challenge the team has a chance to grow. We will have to do something extraordinary, try to soak up the atmosphere and convert it into an extra motivation."

Leverkusen have a poor record at this stage of the Champions League and have lost all three last 16 ties played since the second group stage was abolished.

They were beaten 6-1 on aggregate by Paris St Germain last season, suffered a 10-2 drubbing over two legs at the hands of Barcelona in 2011-12, and fell 6-2 to Liverpool in 2004-05.

"Atletico remain the favourites," Schmidt said, adding that midfielder Lars Bender was likely to be fit after recovering from an ankle problem.

"We are more confident after the 1-0 win in the first leg but we know how strong Atletico are at home.

"We will have to be careful to avoid being surprised by one of Atletico's quick counter attacks."

The draw for the quarter-finals is on Friday, with holders Real, Porto, Bayern Munich and PSG already through.