Feb 14 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Barcelona 3 -
Champions League round of 16 first leg result:
At BayArena, Leverkusen
Scorers:
Bayer Leverkusen: Michal Kadlec 52
Barcelona: Alexis Sanchez 41, 55, Lionel Messi 88
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)
Bayer Leverkusen: 23-Bernd Leno; 14-Vedran Corluka (20-Danny
da Costa 90), 2-Daniel Schwaab, 5-Manuel Friedrich, 24-Michal
Kadlec; 3-Stefan Reinartz, 27-Gonzalo Castro, 6-Simon Rolfes
(11-Stefan Kiessling 77), 8-Lars Bender, 10-Renato Augusto;
9-Andre Schuerrle (38-Karim Bellarabi 89)
Barcelona: 1-Victor Valdes; 2-Daniel Alves, 5-Carles Puyol,
22-Eric Abidal, 21-Adriano (17-Pedro 69); 4-Cesc Fabregas,
16-Sergio Busquets, 14-Javier Mascherano, 8-Andres Iniesta
(11-Thiago Alcantara 61); 9-Alexis Sanchez, 10-Lionel Messi.
