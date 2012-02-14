(Adds teams)

Feb 14 Bayer Leverkusen 1 Barcelona 3 - Champions League round of 16 first leg result:

At BayArena, Leverkusen

Scorers:

Bayer Leverkusen: Michal Kadlec 52

Barcelona: Alexis Sanchez 41, 55, Lionel Messi 88

Halftime: 0-1

Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)

Bayer Leverkusen: 23-Bernd Leno; 14-Vedran Corluka (20-Danny da Costa 90), 2-Daniel Schwaab, 5-Manuel Friedrich, 24-Michal Kadlec; 3-Stefan Reinartz, 27-Gonzalo Castro, 6-Simon Rolfes (11-Stefan Kiessling 77), 8-Lars Bender, 10-Renato Augusto; 9-Andre Schuerrle (38-Karim Bellarabi 89)

Barcelona: 1-Victor Valdes; 2-Daniel Alves, 5-Carles Puyol, 22-Eric Abidal, 21-Adriano (17-Pedro 69); 4-Cesc Fabregas, 16-Sergio Busquets, 14-Javier Mascherano, 8-Andres Iniesta (11-Thiago Alcantara 61); 9-Alexis Sanchez, 10-Lionel Messi.

- - - -

(Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for soccer stories