PARIS, Sept 14 Lille centre back Aurelien Chedjou has pulled out injured of Wednesday's Champions League Group B game against CSKA Moscow, the Cameroon international said.

"I'm out. Feeling down but I'm with you lads tonight. We need three points," Chedjou wrote on his Twitter feed.

Chedjou picked up a thigh injury in his team's 3-1 win at St Etienne last Saturday.

He is likely to be replaced in the starting line-up by Czech David Rozehnal. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)