LILLE, France Dec 7 Trabzonspor were denied a spot in the Champions League last 16 in their debut season after a battling 0-0 draw at Group B rivals Lille was rendered redundant by CSKA Moscow winning 2-1 at Inter Milan.

Going into the game, Lille knew only a win would do to secure qualification and Trabzonspor were seeking a victory while also being aware that a point would be enough if CSKA Moscow did not earn victory at group winners Inter in the other match.

Hosts Lille came rapidly out of the traps with midfielder Eden Hazard having three good chances but the French champions wilted after the break against a dogged defence.

Trabzonspor, now bound for the Europa League, wrongly thought they were going through to the Champions League first knockout round even after a decisive late goal gave CSKA victory at Inter but the news eventually filtered through. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)