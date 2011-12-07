LILLE, France Dec 7 Trabzonspor were
denied a spot in the Champions League last 16 in their debut
season after a battling 0-0 draw at Group B rivals Lille was
rendered redundant by CSKA Moscow winning 2-1 at Inter Milan.
Going into the game, Lille knew only a win would do to
secure qualification and Trabzonspor were seeking a victory
while also being aware that a point would be enough if CSKA
Moscow did not earn victory at group winners Inter in the other
match.
Hosts Lille came rapidly out of the traps with midfielder
Eden Hazard having three good chances but the French champions
wilted after the break against a dogged defence.
Trabzonspor, now bound for the Europa League, wrongly
thought they were going through to the Champions League first
knockout round even after a decisive late goal gave CSKA victory
at Inter but the news eventually filtered through.
