LILLE, Oct 23 (Thomas Mueller's first-half penalty proved enough to secure Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory at Lille in Champions League Group F on Tuesday.

Lille fullback Lucas Digne fouled Philipp Lahm and Mueller converted from the spot after 20 minutes.

Bayern, stunned by BATE Borisov in their last game, were in complete control throughout and Lille did little to threaten Manuel Neuer's goal.

Bayern, BATE and Valencia all have six points from three matches with Lille yet to claim a point. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Justin Palmer)