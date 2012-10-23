(Adds details)

By Gregory Blachier

LILLE Oct 23 Thomas Mueller's first-half penalty proved enough to secure Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory at Lille in Champions League Group F on Tuesday.

Lille fullback Lucas Digne fouled Philipp Lahm and Mueller converted from the spot after 20 minutes.

Bayern, stunned by Belarus's BATE Borisov in their last game, were in complete control throughout and Lille, who have never beaten a German team, did little to threaten Manuel Neuer's goal.

Bayern, BATE and Valencia all have six points from three matches with Lille Yet to claim a point.

Franck Ribery tormented the French side, and in particular his marker Djibril Sidibe, in the opening 45 minutes but suffered at the hands of some rough challenges and did not appear after the break.

Winger Ribery was rejected as a teenager by the northern French club, who released him after four years in their academy for what they called "bad behaviour".

Lille have now won only one of their last 11 Champions League games and have not registered a victory at home in their last seven. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Justin Palmer)