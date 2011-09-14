Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
LILLE, France, Sept 14 A late double by Seydou Doumbia cost Lille dearly in their Champions League Group B opener as CSKA Moscow snatched a 2-2 draw at the French champions on Wednesday.
Striker Doumbia struck in the 72nd and 90th minute to steal a point after Lille had taken a two-goal lead thanks to Moussa Sow and Benoit Pedretti, who scored either way of the interval.
In their first Champions League game since the 2006-07 season, Lille dominated, playing the kind of free-flowing football that led them to the Ligue 1 title last season, but proved too shaky in the closing stages.
They will next face Trabzonspor away in two weeks' time. (Reporting by Pierre Savary; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (