LILLE, France, Sept 14 A late double by Seydou Doumbia cost Lille dearly in their Champions League Group B opener as CSKA Moscow snatched a 2-2 draw at the French champions on Wednesday.

Striker Doumbia struck in the 72nd and 90th minute to steal a point after Lille had taken a two-goal lead thanks to Moussa Sow and Benoit Pedretti, who scored either way of the interval.

In their first Champions League game since the 2006-07 season, Lille dominated, playing the kind of free-flowing football that led them to the Ligue 1 title last season, but proved too shaky in the closing stages.

They will next face Trabzonspor away in two weeks' time.