Dec 5 A first-half penalty by Jonas was enough for Valencia to see off already-eliminated Lille 1-0 away but the Spanish side had to settle for second in Champions League Group F on Wednesday.

Jonas converted a penalty nine minutes from the interval as Valencia finished on 13 points, level with Bayern Munich but behind the German team because of a worse head-to-head record.

Lille finished bottom with three points, three adrift of Europa League-bound BATE Borisov.

Valencia were without new coach Ernesto Valverde who will effectively take over from the sacked Mauricio Pellegrino on Thursday.

