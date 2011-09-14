LILLE, France, Sept 14 Lille striker Dimitri Payet is to undergo knee surgery and will be out of action for around three weeks.

"Payet, who has pulled out of tonight's Champions League game against CSKA Moscow, will undergo surgery on his right knee," the Ligue 1 champions said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He is expected to be out for about three weeks."

Payet, who was expected to feature in the Group B match in France, has been replaced by Poland winger Ludovic Obraniak.

Former England international Joe Cole, on loan from Liverpool, was named on the bench.