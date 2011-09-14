LILLE, Sept 14 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group B game between Lille and CSKA Moscow.

At Stadium Nord

Lille: 1-Mickael Landreau; 2-Mathieu Debuchy, 25-Marko Basa, 14-David Rozehnal, 18-Franck Beria; 24-Rio Mavuba, 4-Florent Balmont, 17-Benoit Pedretti, 11-Ludovic Obraniak, 10-Eden Hazard; 8-Moussa Sow

CSKA Moscow: 30-Vladimir Gabulov; 14-Kirill Nababkin, 24-Vasili Berezutski, 4-Sergei Ignashevich, 6-Aleksei Berezoutski; 22-Evgenin Aldonin, 19-Aleksandrs Cauna, 10-Alan Dzagoev, 21-Zoran Tosic; 9-Vagner Love, 8-Seydou Doumbia

Referee: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal)