Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
LILLE, Sept 14 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group B game between Lille and CSKA Moscow.
At Stadium Nord
Lille: 1-Mickael Landreau; 2-Mathieu Debuchy, 25-Marko Basa, 14-David Rozehnal, 18-Franck Beria; 24-Rio Mavuba, 4-Florent Balmont, 17-Benoit Pedretti, 11-Ludovic Obraniak, 10-Eden Hazard; 8-Moussa Sow
CSKA Moscow: 30-Vladimir Gabulov; 14-Kirill Nababkin, 24-Vasili Berezutski, 4-Sergei Ignashevich, 6-Aleksei Berezoutski; 22-Evgenin Aldonin, 19-Aleksandrs Cauna, 10-Alan Dzagoev, 21-Zoran Tosic; 9-Vagner Love, 8-Seydou Doumbia
Referee: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal) (Compiled by Julien Pretot; Editing by Dave Thompson; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (