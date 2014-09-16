Sept 16 Liverpool scored a dramatic 2-1 win over debutants Ludogorets of Bulgaria with all three goals coming in the last 12 minutes of their Champions League Group B match at Anfield on Tuesday.

Mario Balotelli put Liverpool ahead after 82 minutes, Dani Abalo equalised for Ludogorets as the clock struck 90 minutes before Steven Gerrard won it for Liverpool with a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Gerrard struck from the spot after Ludogorets keeper Milan Borjan made a hash of a clearance, and brought down defender Manquillo with Gerrard making no mistake to win it.

Ludogorets almost scored before the late flurry started when Roman Bezjak hit the post after 72 minutes and, although they deserved a point from an enterprising performance, Liverpool took all three when Gerrard slotted home with seconds to play.

