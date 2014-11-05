LONDON Nov 5 Adam Lallana says the performance of a supposed weakened Liverpool side in a narrow 1-0 defeat by Real Madrid on Tuesday augurs well for their Champions League prospects.

Manager Brendan Rodgers came under fire for his decision to leave out the likes of skipper Steven Gerrard, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson, apparently with one eye on this weekend's Premier League clash with Chelsea, as Liverpool slipped to a defeat that left them in third place in Group B.

However, with games against FC Basel and Ludogorets to come, Lallana thinks Liverpool will still qualify for the last 16.

"We showed we have got fight and we are still in the competition," Lallana was quoted in the Liverpool Echo.

"We know we have to win our last two games and we know it will be tough but we are confident we can achieve it.

"Of course we can do it. We have a tough game at Ludogorets and we'll see Basel at Anfield. They are two big games but ones you want to be involved in."

Defending Rodgers's team selection, Lallana said: "We have a big squad and have lots of games," added the England international. "The manager has utilised his squad.

"We went out there to prove a point, to prove we want to stay in the team for the weekend against Chelsea."

Rodgers, who defended his selection, said that despite having only three points from four games, Liverpool still have their fate in their own hands.

"When the draw was made and we looked at the fixtures, we felt it would probably go down to the last game against Basel," he said. "Our objective was to get out of the group, and we still have a big possibility to do that." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)