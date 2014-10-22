LONDON Oct 22 Real Madrid earned their first-ever win over Liverpool with a wondrous Cristiano Ronaldo goal spearheading a 3-0 Champions League victory at Anfield on Wednesday which appeared as classy as it was dominant.

The roar of one of Europe's most vociferous crowds was muted when Ronaldo, combining with James Rodriguez, scored the most brilliant of openers in the 23rd minute, his 70th Champions League goal moving him within one of Raul's all-time record.

Poor Liverpool defending then contributed to Karim Benzema striking twice more for the champions before halftime and left the hosts to try to overturn a three-goal deficit in the Champions League for the first time since the 2005 final.

Carlo Ancelotti, who was in charge of the AC Milan side which threw away that lead in Istanbul, was not about to let history repeat itself in this group B encounter as his men consolidated to win their third consecutive Champions League game and emphatically put an end to Liverpool's three-game, 100 percent winning record over them.

Madrid top the group with nine points, while Liverpool are six points adrift. (Writing by Ian Chadband; editing by Toby Davis)