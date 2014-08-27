SOFIA Aug 27 Defender Cosmin Moti was forced into goal for a penalty shootout and heroically made two saves to send Bulgarian club Ludogorets into the Champions League group stage for the first time, at the expense of Steaua Bucharest.

Romanians Steaua led 1-0 from the first-leg and were moments away from securing their place in the lucrative next phase before Brazilian Wanderson struck in the 90th minute for Ludogorets forcing the game into extra time.

Then in the final minute of extra time, Ludogorets keeper Vladislav Stoyanov was sent off after bringing down Steaua's Fernando Varela and with all three subs having been used Moti was forced into goal.

Moti, who is a Romanian who has spent most of his career with Steaua's bitter rivals Dinamo Bucharest, actually took the first kick for his team, confidently converting.

Then, wearing the reserve keeper's jersey, Moti pulled off two saves as the Bulgarian side ran out 6-5 winners in sudden death.

"It's the first time I played as a goalkeeper," a delighted Moti told reporters. "It was a tough game but we're a good team and we played very well. We should have won before the penalties."

Ludogorets, who have won three successive league titles, are based in Razgrad - a town with a population of less than 35,000 and play their home matches at their 8,000-capacity Ludogorets Arena.

The match against Steaua, however, was played at the Vasil Levski national stadium in the capital Sofia because it is the only suitable arena in the Balkan country.

The Eagles became only the second Bulgarian club to reach the group stages after Levski Sofia in 2006. (Reporting By Angel Krasimirov, Editing by Simon Evans and Toby Davis)