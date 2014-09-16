SOFIA, Sept 16 Ludogorets centre back Georgi Terziev will miss his team's Champions League group match against Liverpool on Tuesday after failing to recover from a thigh injury, the Bulgarian champions said.

The 22-year-old, capped three times by Bulgaria, is the club's second central defender to be ruled out of the Group B game after Frenchman Alexandre Barthe, who is also injured.

Their absence means Aleksandar Aleksandrov and crowd favourite Cosmin Moti will start at the heart of the defence.

Romania centre back Moti had to go in goal for the penalty shootout in the second leg of their playoff tie against Steaua Bucharest and saved two spot kicks to help send his side through.

Coach Georgi Dermendzhiev is also without goalkeepers Vladislav Stoyanov and Ivan Cvorovic. The Razgrad-based side were forced to sign Canada stopper Milan Borjan three days before the match at Anfield. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Toby Davis)