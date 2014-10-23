SOFIA Oct 23 Four years ago Ludogorets were competing in the Bulgarian third division, they come from a region more renowned for its wild forests than soccer and they cannot even play home European matches on their own ground.

But despite all that, and a lot more besides, the club that have been nicknamed "Crazy Forest", an approximate translation of their name in English, are second in arguably the most open group in the Champions League.

Along with FC Basel and Liverpool, unfashionable Ludogorets have three points from three matches and look set to contest second spot in Group B, with holders Real Madrid the runaway leaders on nine points.

Ludogorets became the first Bulgarian team to register a Champions League group stage victory when they snatched a dramatic 1-0 win over Basel at the Vasil Levski stadium in Sofia on Wednesday.

But as unlikely as a Champions League victory would once have sounded, there were few surprises when 34-year-old defender Yordan Minev gave Ludogorets a historic win with an unstoppable shot in stoppage time.

"At the beginning, I didn't pay attention to these things, but now I'm starting to believe there is something," Ludogorets owner Kiril Domuschiev said.

"This is karma, we're destined to participate in stressful games with crazy ends. It's in our crazy name."

Local media were full of praise for the sterling performance by Georgi Dermendzhiev's side, with "craziness" the word on most people's lips.

WILD FORESTS

Ludogorets, named after a region full of wild forests and historical artefacts in northeastern Bulgaria, where they are based, revel in doing things differently.

Romania centre back Cosmin Moti had to go in goal for the penalty shootout in the second leg of Ludogorets' Champions League playoff tie against Steaua Bucharest and saved two spot kicks to help send his side through.

He became such a hero that the club have decided to name a stand after him at their stadium.

There was craziness, too, at the end of Ludogorets' otherwise pedestrian game against Liverpool at Anfield last month when the Bulgarians levelled in the first minute of added time only to concede a decisive penalty in the dying seconds of the match.

"We played a lot of crazy games in the Europa League last season and I hope this craziness will continue in the Champions League," Ludogorets winger Mihail Aleksandrov said.

The club's rise from obscurity began in 2010, when Domuschiev, a wealthy Bulgarian businessman, bought it, and his investment began to pay dividends when they won their first league title two years later.

The Eagles have since had the upper hand over traditional Sofia powerhouses CSKA and Levski, winning three successive league titles and two national cups.

Ludogorets have to play their European home matches in Sofia because their 8,000-capacity Ludogorets Arena, in the small town of Razgrad, is not suitable to host such games.

Despite an average gate of around 3,000 in the domestic league, the crowd against Real Madrid, more than 41,000, was larger than the entire population of Razgrad.

After claiming their first-ever Champions League victory, Ludogorets may attract a few more fans out of the wild forests. (Editing by: Michael Hann, Neville Dalton)