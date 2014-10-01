SOFIA Oct 1 Karim Benzema came off the bench to score 13 minutes from time and give holders Real Madrid a patchy 2-1 win at resilient Ludogorets in their Champions League Group B match at the Vasil Levski stadium on Wednesday.

Lively Brazilian midfielder Marcelinho fired Ludogorets, making their home debut in the group stage, ahead after eight mInutes when he headed home from close range aftet Sergio Ramos failed to clear Fabio Espinho's corner.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a 10th-minute penalty saved by Vladislav Stoyanov but he made no mistake when handed another chance to score from the spot 15 minutes later, netting his 69th Champions League goal.

Real moved on to six points from two games when Benzema finished off a precise left-wing cross by Marcelo. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Justin Palmer)