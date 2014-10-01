Soccer-Liverpool youngster Woodburn named in Wales squad
March 16 Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn has been named in Wales' squad for the first time ahead of their World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on March 24.
SOFIA Oct 1 Karim Benzema came off the bench to score 13 minutes from time and give holders Real Madrid a patchy 2-1 win at resilient Ludogorets in their Champions League Group B match at the Vasil Levski stadium on Wednesday.
Lively Brazilian midfielder Marcelinho fired Ludogorets, making their home debut in the group stage, ahead after eight mInutes when he headed home from close range aftet Sergio Ramos failed to clear Fabio Espinho's corner.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a 10th-minute penalty saved by Vladislav Stoyanov but he made no mistake when handed another chance to score from the spot 15 minutes later, netting his 69th Champions League goal.
Real moved on to six points from two games when Benzema finished off a precise left-wing cross by Marcelo. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Justin Palmer)
March 16 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said his side are braced to take on a "different" Leicester City, who have revived their fortunes since sacking their title-winning boss Claudio Ranieri last month, in the Premier League on Saturday.
March 16 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has refused to set a target for this season and hit out at critics, saying they are unlikely ever to be satisfied with anything the north London club achieves.