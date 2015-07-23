SOFIA, July 23 Ludogorets coach Bruno Ribeiro can breathe easy after receiving the backing of Bulgarian champions despite growing criticism over the club's dreadful start to the new season.

The 39-year-old Portuguese, who became Ludogorets's first foreign coach last month, has drawn flaks after his side suffered defeats in their opening three matches and were knocked out of Champions League's second preliminary round.

The Razgrad-based side were beaten by 10-men Moldovian champions Milsami Orhei 2-1 in the return leg on Tuesday to lose 3-1 on aggregate in what was described as "big shock" and "humiliation" by the Bulgarian media.

"The club categorically declare its confidence in players and the coaching staff led by Bruno Ribeiro," Ludogorets, who became the new Bulgarian kings after winning four successive Bulgarian league titles, said in a statement.

In October, Ludogorets became the first Bulgarian team to register a Champions League group stage victory when they beat Switzerland's Basel 1-0.

Under-fire Ribeiro has been criticised by pundits, local media and fans for a lack of consistency in his squad selections and the decisions, which he took during matches.

Ludogorets splurged millions on several new signings but Romania midfielder Andrei Prepelita was the only newcommer to be included in their starting 11 against unfancied Milsami on Tuesday.

Prepelita was substituted after one hour following his disappointing performance in the Moldovian town of Orhei with a population of 32,000.

"This shameful stain can be washed only with good performance of the team in the league and a successful return to the European competitions next season," Ludogorets said. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)