PARIS, Sept 14 Olympique Lyon enjoyed a memorable Champions League opener in their new stadium after a classy performance by midfielder Corentin Tolisso helped them to a 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in a Group H clash on Wednesday.

Having bid farewell to their old Stade de Gerland ground with three home defeats in Europe's premier club competition last term, Lyon delighted their fans in Parc OL and should have won by a bigger margin.

The 22-year old Tolisso opened the scoring with a thumping 13th-minute header and set up the third for striker Gnaly Maxwell Cornet after Jordan Ferri made it 2-0 with a dinked finish early in the second half.

Lyon missed a barrage of chances as the visitors barely got out of their own half for long spells.

Dinamo keeper Adrian Semper saved a cheeky backheel from Cornet in the 10th minute but poor defending left the 18-year old at the mercy of Lyon's fluid 3-5-2 formation which had the Croatian title holders chasing shadows all evening.

Dinamo twice hit the bar after the home side took their feet off the gas pedal, with El-Arbi Hilal Soudani missing the target from point-blank range before substitute Mario Situm rattled the woodwork with a fierce shot in the 87th minute.

