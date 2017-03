LYON, France, Sept 29 Olympique Lyonnais' chances of reaching the knockout phase of the Champions League already look in jeopardy after slumping to a 1-0 home defeat by Valencia in their second game on Tuesday.

Lyon, who drew at Ghent in their opening game, are bottom of Group H after Sofiane Feghouli gave Valencia, who are second on three points, a victory against the run of play.

Zenit St Petersburg are top of the group with a maximum six pint after beating Ghent, who are third with one point, 2-1 at home.

At the end of a swift counter attack, Feghouli scored the only goal with an 18-metre missile that went under the bar. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Rex Gowar)