LYON, France Nov 2 A Cristiano Ronaldo double earned Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Olympique Lyon and a place in the first knockout round of the Champions League with two games to spare on Wednesday.

Ronaldo fired home midway through the first half with a trademark free kick and doubled his tally from the penalty spot after the break as Real maintained their perfect record at the top of Group D after four matches.

Lyon, who were without key players Lisandro Lopez and Michel Bastos, lie third on four points after they struggled to create clear chances in a one-sided game at Gerland stadium.

Real always looked on top against a seemingly harmless Lyon team, who only came close in the 67th minute when Ederson had a couple of shots parried by Iker Casillas.

