LYON, France Nov 22 Ajax Amsterdam moved
to the brink of qualifying for the Champions League knockout
stages after a 0-0 draw at Olympique Lyon on Tuesday.
Ajax are second in Group D on eight points, three ahead of
the French side going into the final round of matches. They have
an identical head to head record but the Dutch side have a far
superior goal difference.
Former European champions Ajax need only one point at home
against group winners Real Madrid to reach the last 16, while
Lyon will look for a huge win at Dinamo Zagreb and hope Ajax
lose.
Both sides wasted good chances to earn victory on Tuesday,
with Lyon going close late on when Yoann Gourcuff's shot shaved
the post.
