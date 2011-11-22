LYON, France Nov 22 Ajax Amsterdam moved to the brink of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages after a 0-0 draw at Olympique Lyon on Tuesday.

Ajax are second in Group D on eight points, three ahead of the French side going into the final round of matches. They have an identical head to head record but the Dutch side have a far superior goal difference.

Former European champions Ajax need only one point at home against group winners Real Madrid to reach the last 16, while Lyon will look for a huge win at Dinamo Zagreb and hope Ajax lose.

Both sides wasted good chances to earn victory on Tuesday, with Lyon going close late on when Yoann Gourcuff's shot shaved the post.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)