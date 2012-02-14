LYON, France Feb 14 Olympique Lyon laboured against a resolute APOEL Nicosia before a second-half goal from Alexandre Lacazette earned them a 1-0 home win in their Champions League last 16, first leg on Tuesday.

France Under-21 striker Lacazette netted his maiden Champions League goal in the 58th minute thanks partly to a deflection as Lyon gained a victory they just about deserved.

Lyon, who will travel to Cyprus next month, could have gone ahead early on but were denied a possible penalty in the third minute when Ederson appeared to have been brought down in the box.

APOEL, who qualified for the last 16 by topping a group featuring Zenit St Petersburg, Shakhtar Donetsk and Porto, had little to show for themselves offensively throughout as they waited for the perfect counter-attack that never materialised.

