LYON, France Feb 14 Olympique Lyon
laboured against a resolute APOEL Nicosia before a second-half
goal from Alexandre Lacazette earned them a 1-0 home win in
their Champions League last 16, first leg on Tuesday.
France Under-21 striker Lacazette netted his maiden
Champions League goal in the 58th minute thanks partly to a
deflection as Lyon gained a victory they just about deserved.
Lyon, who will travel to Cyprus next month, could have gone
ahead early on but were denied a possible penalty in the third
minute when Ederson appeared to have been brought down in the
box.
APOEL, who qualified for the last 16 by topping a group
featuring Zenit St Petersburg, Shakhtar Donetsk and Porto, had
little to show for themselves offensively throughout as they
waited for the perfect counter-attack that never materialised.
