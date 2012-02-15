LYON, France Feb 15 Olympique Lyon will be looking to play APOEL Nicosia at their own game when the two sides meet in their Champions League last-16, return leg in Cyprus next month, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

APOEL sat back and waited for the perfect counter-attack opportunity in the first leg at Gerland stadium on Tuesday, but lost 1-0 after an Alexandre Lacazette second-half goal ended their resistance.

They will need to combine their defensive skills with attacking inspiration if they are to create an upset after qualifying top of their group to become the first Cypriot side to reach the last 16.

"APOEL are a side that defend very well but in the return leg it will be up to them to dictate play," Lyon fullback Anthony Reveillere told reporters.

"We did the minimum but we will go to Cyprus with a lot of ambition."

Coach Remi Garde, although regretting that Lyon, who had 18 attempts on goal to APOEL's single shot, did not score more goals, said his team did what they had to.

"The goal was to score and keep a clean sheet against a team that are good at sitting back and counter-attacking," he said.

"In the return leg, they will have to score, to attack. We will be ready for them, for anything to happen."

APOEL host the second leg on March 7.