By André; Assier
| LYON, France
LYON, France Feb 15 Olympique Lyon will
be looking to play APOEL Nicosia at their own game when the two
sides meet in their Champions League last-16, return leg in
Cyprus next month, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.
APOEL sat back and waited for the perfect counter-attack
opportunity in the first leg at Gerland stadium on Tuesday, but
lost 1-0 after an Alexandre Lacazette second-half goal ended
their resistance.
They will need to combine their defensive skills with
attacking inspiration if they are to create an upset after
qualifying top of their group to become the first Cypriot side
to reach the last 16.
"APOEL are a side that defend very well but in the return
leg it will be up to them to dictate play," Lyon fullback
Anthony Reveillere told reporters.
"We did the minimum but we will go to Cyprus with a lot of
ambition."
Coach Remi Garde, although regretting that Lyon, who had 18
attempts on goal to APOEL's single shot, did not score more
goals, said his team did what they had to.
"The goal was to score and keep a clean sheet against a team
that are good at sitting back and counter-attacking," he said.
"In the return leg, they will have to score, to attack. We
will be ready for them, for anything to happen."
APOEL host the second leg on March 7.
