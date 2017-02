LYON, France, Sept 27 Olympique Lyon kept their Champions League campaign firmly on track after Bafetimbi Gomis and Bakary Kone secured a 2-0 home win over Dinamo Zagreb in Group D on Tuesday.

Ligue 1 leaders Lyon, playing in Europe's elite club competition for the 12th consecutive time, were simply too good for Dinamo as they stayed second in the table, two points behind Real Madrid.

France striker Gomis opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a fine lob.

Defender Kone then made it 2-0 three minutes before the break when he poked the ball home from close range following a corner.