MADRID Oct 17 Olympique Lyon have been a thorn
in Real Madrid's side in recent years and their coach Remi Garde
believes his young side are ready to inflict another upset on
the nine-times winners in Tuesday's Champions League clash at
the Bernabeu.
Lyon have won three and drawn four of their eight meetings
with Real since 2005 and stunned the Bernabeu in their last-16
second leg in March 2010 when a 75th-minute goal sent the French
side through 2-1 on aggregate.
Real avenged that reverse last season when they defeated
Lyon 4-1 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals for the first
time in seven seasons and, although there is less at stake on
Tuesday, Garde wants his players to come away from the Spanish
capital with at least a point.
"I have a very young team and I still have not decided on a
fixed formation," he told a news conference on Monday.
"We have a lot of determination and that's how you climb
mountains," the former Arsenal player added.
"We will combine our strength with the advantage of being a
young squad to get something positive out of the game."
Garde initially joined Lyon as a television analyst but
after running the club's academy last season he took over from
Claude Puel on a one-year contract with an option for a further
12 months.
As a player with Arsenal he won the English Premier League
and the FA Cup in 1998 before a knee injury forced him into
retirement a year later.
"Real Madrid is like a machine that functions well, with
swift and elaborate moves and with a very good mix of the
individual and the collective," the 45-year-old said.
"We all want to put up a good performance and show that we
are a solid team.
"The goal is to come away with the odd point, in the
knowledge that it's a tough task."
Real top Group D with six points from two matches, with Lyon
on four. Ajax Amsterdam have one point and Dinamo Zagreb of
Croatia have none.
