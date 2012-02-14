(Adds teams)

Feb 14 Olympique Lyon 1 APOEL Nicosia 0 - Champions League round of 16 first leg result:

At Gerland stadium, Lyon

Scorer: Alexandre Lacazette 58

Halftime: 0-0

Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)

Teams: Olympique Lyon: 1-Hugo Lloris; 13-Anthony Reveillere, 4-Bakary Kone, 3-Cris, 20-Aly Cissokho; 21-Maxime Gonalons, 6-Kim Kallstrom, 17-Alexandre Lacazette (19-Jimmy Briand 58), 10-Ederson (8-Yoann Gourcuff 71), 11-Michel Bastos; 9-Lisandro Lopez

APOEL Nicosia: 22-Dionisios Chiotis; 7-Savvas Poursaitides, 4-Kaka, 3-Paulo Jorge, 98-William Boaventura; 26-Nuno Morais, 23-Helio Pinto, 10-Constantinos Charalambides (21-Gustavo Manduca 82), 31-Helder Sousa (81-Helder Sousa 72), 11-Ivan Trickovski; 8-Ailton (9-Esteban Solari 67)



