Feb 14 Olympique Lyon 1 APOEL Nicosia 0 -
Champions League round of 16 first leg result:
At Gerland stadium, Lyon
Scorer: Alexandre Lacazette 58
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
Teams: Olympique Lyon: 1-Hugo Lloris; 13-Anthony Reveillere,
4-Bakary Kone, 3-Cris, 20-Aly Cissokho; 21-Maxime Gonalons,
6-Kim Kallstrom, 17-Alexandre Lacazette (19-Jimmy Briand 58),
10-Ederson (8-Yoann Gourcuff 71), 11-Michel Bastos; 9-Lisandro
Lopez
APOEL Nicosia: 22-Dionisios Chiotis; 7-Savvas Poursaitides,
4-Kaka, 3-Paulo Jorge, 98-William Boaventura; 26-Nuno Morais,
23-Helio Pinto, 10-Constantinos Charalambides (21-Gustavo
Manduca 82), 31-Helder Sousa (81-Helder Sousa 72), 11-Ivan
Trickovski; 8-Ailton (9-Esteban Solari 67)
