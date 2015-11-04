Nov 4 Real Madrid coach Rafa Benitez blamed injuries to important players for their lack of attacking sparkle as they stuttered to victory over Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League.

Benitez's side clinched a place in the Last 16 and boast a mean defence that has only conceded four goals in 14 games in all competitions, but the pressure is starting to grow on the coach at the Bernabeu where there is a demand for thrilling football.

"Our objective is always to go out and attack and it isn't to not concede but you also have to consider the quality of the opposition and you have to adapt your game," Benitez told a press conference after the 1-0 win over PSG.

"If you look at the players that score most of the goals for us then we have three of them who were not playing.

"We have qualified for the next round without a lot of important players."

Attacking duo Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema were both injured while James Rodriguez was an unused substitute after returning to the squad following almost two months on the sidelines.

Injuries in Real's defence were easing with Sergio Ramos and Pepe back fit but they were dealt a blow with Marcelo limping off against PSG and tests will be carried out on Wednesday to discover the extent of the problem.

"When you play so many games together then the risk of injury increases and this is unfortunately what has happened," said Benitez.

"We knew something could happen but we were confident of getting to the international break and it has not been possible. On the positive side we do have players coming back. Pepe and James are available while Bale and (Dani) Carvajal are close to being ready."

Benitez replaced the popular Carlo Ancelotti at the end of last season with president Florentino Perez preferring his more disciplined approach but he immediately had to deny claims that he was a defensive coach and it has been a constant theme ever since.

The form of goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been an unexpected bonus for Real who also lie joint top of La Liga with Barcelona and are unbeaten so far this season in all competitions.

However, whistles from the Bernabeu crowd during the match against PSG demonstrated that the fans are looking for a lot more.