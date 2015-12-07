MADRID Dec 7 Real Madrid coach Rafa Benitez has the luxury of making changes for Tuesday's Champions League game at home to Malmo so that his team are in the best possible shape for Sunday's La Liga match at Villarreal.

Real are through to the last 16 as Group A winners with a game to spare and Benitez said the Swedish side's visit was a chance to give some second-rank players a chance and to allow those who have been out injured recently to get playing time.

"Yes it's a day to rotate always with the idea of winning," Benitez told a news conference previewing the match at the Bernabeu stadium.

"We are very pleased to have qualified as group winners but we also want to keep winning and manage the two things -- the possibility of winning and the chance to rotate players -- so that we can all get to the Villarreal game in the best possible condition."

Real are unbeaten in the four-team group, their only blip a 0-0 draw at second-placed Paris St Germain in October.

PSG, who are also through, host Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, with the Ukrainian side and Malmo vying to finish third and qualify for the Europa League.

Benitez said one Real player who would not feature on Tuesday was centre back and captain Sergio Ramos, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury.

The Spain international was back in training on Monday and should be fit for the Villarreal game, Benitez told reporters.

Real are third in La Liga after 14 matches following Saturday's 4-1 win at home to Getafe, two points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid and four adrift of champions and leaders Barcelona.

Karim Benzema struck twice against Getafe while Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time top scorer in Europe's elite club competition, and Gareth Bale added a goal apiece.

It was the first time this season that Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo, collectively known in Spain as "BBC", have scored in the same La Liga game. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Clare Fallon)