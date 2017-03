MADRID Dec 8 Cristiano Ronaldo improved his surprisingly poor record at free kicks when the Real Madrid forward scored one against Malmo in Champions League Group A on Tuesday.

The Portugal international thumped the ball past goalkeeper Johan Wiland in the 39th minute at the Bernabeu to extend his all-time Champions League scoring record to 85 goals.

It was only the third free kick the FIFA Ballon d'Or holder had netted in his last 97 attempts in all competitions, according to Spanish Twitter statistician @2010MisterChip.

Ronaldo, 30, has scored 10 free kicks in 146 attempts in the Champions League since 2003-04, according to Opta statistics. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)