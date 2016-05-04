MADRID May 4 Real Madrid reached their 14th European Cup final and ended Manchester City's hopes of a maiden title after securing a 1-0 victory in the second leg of their Champions League last four clash on Wednesday.

Zinedine Zidane's side will face city rivals Atletico in the final for the second time in three seasons after a first-half own goal from Fernando was enough to secure a narrow win that barely reflected Real's dominant display.

After last week's goalless first leg stalemate, Madrid, chasing a record-extending 11th European title, opened the scoring after 20 minutes when Gareth Bale's cross was deflected into the top corner by the City defender.

The victory opened the door for Real Madrid boss Zidane to end his first season at the club with club football's most coveted prize, while ending City manager Manuel Pellegrini's hopes of signing off from the club with European silverware.

