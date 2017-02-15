* Real fought back to beat Napoli 3-1

MADRID, Feb 15 Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.

The Brazilian midfielder thundered a spectacular effort into the net early in the second half to complete Real's comeback, adding to efforts either side of halftime from Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos.

Napoli, the top scorers in Serie A, grabbed an early goal when Lorenzo Insigne spotted Real keeper Keylor Navas out of position to curl the ball home from distance.

Holders Real, who are chasing a 12th European title, will travel to Naples for the return leg on March 7. (Writing by Toby Davis,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)