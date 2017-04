Nov 3 Real Madrid booked a place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday after substitute Nacho Fernandez scored late in the first half to clinch a 1-0 home win over Paris Saint Germain.

The 25-year-old defender had been on the pitch for less than three minutes when he slotted in from a tight angle against the run of play after Toni Kroos's shot was blocked in the 35th.

PSG will rue their poor finishing, having missed a series of chances especially in the first period, and went closest to scoring when Adrien Rabiot's volley that hit the post after 37 minutes.

Real have 10 points from four games in Group A while PSG, who suffered their first defeat this season, are in second place with seven. Shakhtar Donetsk beat visiting Malmo 4-0 in the toher group match with both teams now on three points. (Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona, editing by Ken Ferris)