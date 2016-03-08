MADRID, March 8 Cristiano Ronaldo led Real Madrid to a 2-0 win over AS Roma and a place in the Champions League quarter finals on Tuesday, scoring the opening goal and setting up James Rodriguez to seal a 4-0 aggregate victory.

The Portugal forward, top scorer in the competition this season with 13 goals, netted for the sixth time in three games in all comeptitions by finishing off substitute Lucas Vazquez's cross at the near post after 64 minutes.

Ronaldo, who sent Real on the way to a 2-0 win in the first leg of the last 16 tie with a stunning strike, then released Rodriguez with a delicate pass and the Colombian prodded the ball between the legs of Roma keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Real's Keylor Navas kept his sixth straight Champions League clean sheet to move ahead of former Manchester United stopper Edwin van der Sar with the second-longest run in the competition without conceding a goal and is now unbeaten in 540 minutes. (Editing by Ken Ferris)