(Fixes signoff, no change to story)

MADRID, Sept 15 Real Madrid midfielder Gareth Bale sustained what looked like a muscle injury in his left leg and had to be substituted in Tuesday's Champions League Group A opener at home to Shakhtar Donetsk.

After he limped off in the 28th minute at the Bernabeu, Wales international Bale was replaced by Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)